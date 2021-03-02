Menu
Robert Thomas Spradlin
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Robert Thomas Spradlin

May 3, 1932 - February 24, 2021

Robert Thomas Spradlin, 88, of Moneta, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab. He was born on Tuesday, May 3, 1932, in Bedford County, a son of the late Henry Spradlin and Myrtle Spradlin. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rachel Jeanette Overstreet Spradlin and his son, Jeff Spradlin.

He was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his present wife, Patsy Jones Spradlin; his daughter, Robin Krantz; his daughter-in-law, Sandra Spradlin; his stepson, David Scruggs; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one step-grandson, one step great-granddaughter; his brothers, Edward Lewis Spradlin and James M. Spradlin; and his sister, Willie Mertha Craig.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Vernon DeLong officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Bedford, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Diamond Hill Baptist Church
VA
