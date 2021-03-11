Menu
Robert Justin Styne
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Robert Justin Styne

March 8, 2021

Robert J. Styne, 93 of Riner, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He graduated from Buchanan High School and Virginia Tech. He worked at Hercules and was a farmer. He was on the Board of Directors at First National Bank and served as a Deacon and Elder at Christiansburg Presbyterian Church. He was a part of the greatest generation that ever served, joining the Navy when he was just 17.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Styne; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Beth Styne; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Larry Jones; grandchildren, Daniel Styne, Kerri Willis and husband Josh, and Andrew Jones; and great-grandchild, Kaylee Willis.

Thanks to Intrepid Hospice and his special caregivers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with the Rev. Don Makin officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked for Bob at Hercules in the 1950s. He was a nice guy.
Don Bollenbacher
Work
September 12, 2021
So sorry to hear that Bob Styne had passed. We lived beside his Mom and Dad. They were the best neighbors we could ever have. I have missed them for many many years. My parents thought the world of all of the Styne´s. Great family. Would love to see you again one day. Would have come to the funeral today but I don´t get around crowds of people just yet. My prayers are with you and your family.
Sandra Markham Brown
March 12, 2021
Sorry to hear of Robert Styne's passing. He was from a great generation that not only served in the United States Navy but also as a well known businessman in Montgomery County. A good friend of my family and many others. Please accept my deepest condolences. May God Bless and comfort the Styne family during this time
Charlton Cromer
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Mr Style has passed away. So many of the names I grew up hearing have passed from the Riner area but we know they are with God now. Rob..you were such a good friend and help to my aunt Lyda Millirons and it hasn't been forgotten. I am so sorry for your loss. Mark Francis
Mark Francis
March 10, 2021
