Robert Justin StyneMarch 8, 2021Robert J. Styne, 93 of Riner, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He graduated from Buchanan High School and Virginia Tech. He worked at Hercules and was a farmer. He was on the Board of Directors at First National Bank and served as a Deacon and Elder at Christiansburg Presbyterian Church. He was a part of the greatest generation that ever served, joining the Navy when he was just 17.He is survived by his wife, Julia Styne; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Beth Styne; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Larry Jones; grandchildren, Daniel Styne, Kerri Willis and husband Josh, and Andrew Jones; and great-grandchild, Kaylee Willis.Thanks to Intrepid Hospice and his special caregivers.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with the Rev. Don Makin officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.