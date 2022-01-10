Robert Donald Thompson
June 13, 1937 - January 7, 2022
Robert Donald Thompson, 84, of Buchanan passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home. Don, as he was known by friends and family, was born on June 13, 1937 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. Don was the fifth of six children of the late Ralph Washington Thompson and Hallie Elizabeth Wootton Thompson.
Don was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Samuelson, and brothers, Ralph Edward, Howard, Johnnie, and Harold Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anita Petty Thompson, as well as his son, Robert Jeff Thompson, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Thompson. He is also survived by his grandson, Jefferson Thompson, and twin granddaughters, Jillian (Tim) Burford and Jordyn Thompson. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by numerous sister and brothers-in-law, Helen Wootton, Billy and Sandy Petty, Scott and Becky Hannah, Will and Janie Harris and Linda Alexander, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. with Janie Harris and Scott Hannah officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make donations, please consider the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, P O Box 195, Buchanan, VA 24066 or New Freedom Farm, P O Box 125, Buchanan, VA 24066. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 10, 2022.