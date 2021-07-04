Dr. Robert "Bob" Griffith Turner Jr., Ph.D.February 12, 1938 - June 29, 2021On June 29, 2021, the renaissance man who was Dr. Robert "Bob" Griffith Turner Jr., Ph.D. departed this world ending a fascinating journey through life. Bob passed away peacefully in his Blacksburg home surrounded by family. The son of Robert Griffith Turner Sr. and Jans Deahl Turner, Bob was born at Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, on February 12, 1938. Later in life he laughed when he told his children that the sign on the hospital ward where he was born said, "No Children Allowed."Bob grew up in an Army family and moved many times during his childhood. Along the way, he was able to earn numerous boy scout badges, compete in track, swimming, fencing and gymnastics, and to develop a love for minerology, art, and reading.He was a citizen of the world, exposed to many cultures and places including spending his formative high school years in Columbia, South America and attending a German high school. He attended Randolph Macon College where he competed in Cross County and swimming and was a member of Theta Chi. Thereafter, he earned a Masters Degree in Science and his Ph.D. in Philosophy from Virginia Tech. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. He was also a veteran, having served honorably in United Stated Army.His working life was extremely varied including working in Columbian oil fields as a teenager, teaching 7th grade science, owning and publishing a magazine, writing a newspaper column, writing plays, academic texts and novels as well as teaching at both Radford University and Virginia Tech. His diverse experiences and extensive study of anthropology, sociology and psychology led him to be deeply passionate about humankind as well as the environment.His published works include. "The Fire and the Rose" (HarperCollins 1996), "Blackberry Summer" and "Nearvanna". His play, "Elves" was produced and performed at the Christiansburg Community Theatre.Bob is survived by the six children whom he loved and was very proud of, Adrienne Turner (Linda Hunt), Erin Turner (Randy Yoho), Robin King, Allyn Turner, Devin Turner (Sherrie) and Brenden Turner; grandchildren, Jessica King, Thomas King, Isaac McKinnon, and Eva Toor; nephews, Matthew Castro, Sebastian Castro, Jim Turner Jr., Robert Turner, and Andy White; nieces, Matilde Castro Fidler and Chris Crabtree, and four great-grandchildren. His ex-wife, Patricia Dawson Turner was his steady support and beloved confidant.Services and interment are private.Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.