Robert Earl Underwood Jr.
September 25, 2021
Robert Earl Underwood Jr., 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Underwood III.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon Underwood; two children, James Underwood and Julie Stultz (Jeff); special grandson, Landen Underwood; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Underwood; brothers, Curtis Underwood and David Underwood; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at East Gate Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Shannon Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.