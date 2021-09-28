Menu
Robert Earl Underwood Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Robert Earl Underwood Jr.

September 25, 2021

Robert Earl Underwood Jr., 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Underwood III.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon Underwood; two children, James Underwood and Julie Stultz (Jeff); special grandson, Landen Underwood; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Underwood; brothers, Curtis Underwood and David Underwood; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at East Gate Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Shannon Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
28
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
East Gate Church of the Nazarene
2002 East Gate Ave NE, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn about the loss of your dear husband ,I knew that you all had a special bond and there will be a void in your family,s life.May God bless you all during the coming months and years
Michael Terry
October 17, 2021
Sharon, Curtis, and family! I am deeply sorry, for your loss. Bobby, was a wonderful bro. In the lord...I really thought alot of him. You have my deepest sympathy, and prayers!
Jim Quesenberry
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results