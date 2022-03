Robert Clay Viar Sr.



February 28, 2021



Robert Clay Viar Sr., 92, of Cloverdale, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at New Hope Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.