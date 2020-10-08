WebsterRobert WayneOctober 6, 2020Robert Wayne Webster, age 62, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was a retired rural mail carrier from the Callaway Post Office with 25 years of service.Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Buford C. and Isla Page Mills Webster; brother, Chester E. Webster; nephew, Tony Furrow; brother-in-law, Bryce Clayton.Robert is survived by his wife, Lisa Quinn Webster; sisters, Bonnie L. Clayton and Susan Lloyd (Dean); his beloved pet, Zena; niece, Annie Lloyd; nephew, Cary Lloyd; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.Mrs. Webster would like to give special thanks to Raleigh Court Health & Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they gave Robert during his stay.Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.