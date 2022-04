Robin Wright Ducommun



September 18, 1957 - April 15, 2022



After years of suffering from MS, Robin Wright Ducommun went home to be with the Lord.



Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Oakeys South, Roanoke, Va.



Oakeys South



Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018



Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.