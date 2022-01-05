Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robin S. Hale
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Robin S. Hale

June 21, 1962 - January 2, 2022

Robin S. Hale, 59, of Bedford County, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

She graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1980 and worked as a Sales Consultant for Verizon for 30 years. Robin was a very active member of First Church of Christ Scientist in Roanoke and loved her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Patsy Simpson, and is survived by loving husband of 36 years, Jimmy Hale; one son, Joshua Thomas Hale and wife, Nikki; one daughter, Lindsey Noel Sells and husband, Brandon; six grandchildren that were her pride and joy, Brooke Noelle Hale, Joshua Cade Hale, Riley Mason James, MacKenzie Peyton Hale, Brayden Alexander Sells, and Berkleigh Noel Sells; and her lifelong friend of 40 years, Susan Dixon.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lewis Gale Medical Center during her time of illness.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel. A private service will be celebrated at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I´m so sorry for your loss of Robin. Her dad was my boss in Construction at Verizon( Bell Atlantic then) & Robin was in high school then. She was a precious & cute young girl & her dad was so proud of her. You all are in our thoughts & prayers & the memories we all have of her will be precious & in our hearts forever. God bless you all!
Linda Carr
Friend
January 14, 2022
So very sorry to read of the passing of Robin. I worked with her at Verizon many moons ago. She was a sweet soul. She and Susan kept me laughing, they were 2 peas in a pod. Praying for God´s comfort and peace for her family and friends!
Tammy English
Work
January 8, 2022
We are very sorry for the loss of Robin. We do not remember her but she graduated the same year our son did. Josh is our water delivery person for years and has always been very helpful with the water bottles at our house. I may have coached against his father in sandlot sports in the 70's as we were from Cave Spring area. Sorry Josh,
Gary @ LaVina Brothers
Other
January 6, 2022
May Robin's devotion to her family and friends continue to light the way for those who knew and loved her. Grief is the price of love.
Holly Kephart Smith
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry to hear the news of Robin's passing. We spent many years on sidelines cheering our kids on and then of course Jeff working at Verizon with Robin. We have many great memories of the Hale family. You all are in our prayers.
Jeff and Becky Mason
January 5, 2022
Sorry for your loss I really loved your Mom. God bless you all.
Judy Shelton
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results