Robin S. Hale
June 21, 1962 - January 2, 2022
Robin S. Hale, 59, of Bedford County, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
She graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1980 and worked as a Sales Consultant for Verizon for 30 years. Robin was a very active member of First Church of Christ Scientist in Roanoke and loved her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Patsy Simpson, and is survived by loving husband of 36 years, Jimmy Hale; one son, Joshua Thomas Hale and wife, Nikki; one daughter, Lindsey Noel Sells and husband, Brandon; six grandchildren that were her pride and joy, Brooke Noelle Hale, Joshua Cade Hale, Riley Mason James, MacKenzie Peyton Hale, Brayden Alexander Sells, and Berkleigh Noel Sells; and her lifelong friend of 40 years, Susan Dixon.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lewis Gale Medical Center during her time of illness.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel. A private service will be celebrated at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.