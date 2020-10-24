Menu
Rodney Underwood
UNDERWOOD

Rodney

October 22, 2020

Rodney Underwood, 63, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
