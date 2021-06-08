Menu
Roemon Dean Gilbert
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Roemon Dean Gilbert

December 11, 1966 - June 6, 2021

Roemon Dean Gilbert, 55, of Shawsville, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Gilbert; cousin, Douglas Trump; one uncle and four aunts.

Roemon is survived by his mother, Wanda Gilbert; several cousins; as well as his aunt, Lois Trump.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Shawsville Congregational Holiness Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the church with Pastor Wes Conner officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.
