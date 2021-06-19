Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Lee Johnson Sr
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Roger Lee Johnson Sr.

December 26, 1946 - June 16, 2021

Roger Lee Johnson Sr., age 74 of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.

A service celebrating Roger's life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church), 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle with his brother-in-law, Gerald Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery (White Church). The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, VA 540-992-1212

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Jun
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church)
2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.