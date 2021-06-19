Roger Lee Johnson Sr.
December 26, 1946 - June 16, 2021
Roger Lee Johnson Sr., age 74 of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.
A service celebrating Roger's life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church), 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle with his brother-in-law, Gerald Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery (White Church). The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
.
Rader Funeral Home
Daleville, VA 540-992-1212
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 19, 2021.