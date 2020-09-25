BROWN
Roger Lee
September 22, 2020
Roger Lee Brown of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in his home surrounded by love.
He is survived by his beloved bride of 43 years, Susan; son, Randall "Randy" Lee Brown; as well as his pup and pal, Buddy Lee; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Roger was predeceased by his parents, Carl L. and Edna L. Brown; and sisters, Ella Rose Kasey and Dorothy "Dottie" Victory.
Special thanks to Don Crowther, Roger's partner in crime and shop mate at 815 who was always ready to help him in any way.
Roger was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a special person who truly believed in paying it forward and did for many people whether he knew them or not. Those of us who had Roger in our lives were truly blessed.
Since a very early stage of life, Roger was involved in sports. The friends that he grew up playing with through high school formed a rare and unique brotherhood. This sports fraternity of William Byrd High School Class of 1964 lasted through their lifetime. These boys graduated from high school, went to college, got married, had children and grandchildren and maintained their very special friendship and love for each other for over 60 years.
Roger was always fun and a positive part of any gathering. Some of his exploits will always remain in the stories told for years to come. His presence is going to really be missed by those who came to love him through this relationship. His passing is a huge loss and the memory of Roger will always be a permanent part of future gatherings of this brotherhood. Rest In Peace Brother.
Roger was a racer. Sure, he drove race cars. Roger owned race cars. He sponsored race cars and gosh did he love to talk racing! But Roger was a racer and that is the ultimate compliment given in the sport. He raced his own cars at Franklin County Speedway and Wythe Raceway many years ago. Roger loved finding young racing talent and helping their careers along as a backer and mentor. He and Susan and beloved pup, Buddy Lee, chased the sport all over the country, from the spotlight of NASCAR's biggest tracks to tiny dirt tracks in the middle of nowhere.
And as much as it was about racing, it was more about the people of racing for Roger. He was more at home in a race shop or the infield of a racetrack than most anywhere else. They were his people and they knew he was a racer.
The family will gather with friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Social distancing and masks will be required. A life celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.