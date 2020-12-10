Menu
Roger Dale Tinley
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC
Roger Dale Tinley

July 16, 1944 - December 4, 2020

Roger Dale Tinley, 76, formerly of Vinton, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Summerville, S.C. He graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia in 1962 and attended National Business College where studied Accounting and played on the basketball team. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star medal with combat "V" for heroic achievement during operations against communist forces in the Que Son Valley of Vietnam.

During his military service he married his sweetheart Mary and they remained together for 52 years. He worked for the United States Postal Service and retired in 2006. In his retirement years he enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife and fishing with his son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Gwen, in the offshore waters of Charleston, S.C.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened by the death of your father. Roger was the nicest of men and we know you will miss your buddy. Please accept our condolences.
Steve and Jan Shepard
December 11, 2020
We are so surprised to hear of Roger's death. Please accept our most sincere condolences. We remember him as a sweet little boy.
Bessie Womer and Nancy Smith
December 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dale & Gwen. He will be greatly missed. Take care of yourselves, Love , Toni
Antoinette (Toni) Jones
December 10, 2020
