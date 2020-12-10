Roger Dale Tinley
July 16, 1944 - December 4, 2020
Roger Dale Tinley, 76, formerly of Vinton, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Summerville, S.C. He graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia in 1962 and attended National Business College where studied Accounting and played on the basketball team. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star medal with combat "V" for heroic achievement during operations against communist forces in the Que Son Valley of Vietnam.
During his military service he married his sweetheart Mary and they remained together for 52 years. He worked for the United States Postal Service and retired in 2006. In his retirement years he enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife and fishing with his son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Gwen, in the offshore waters of Charleston, S.C.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
