Roger "Todd" WallaceNovember 23, 1959 - March 10, 2021"Todd" was called home to glory on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the age of 61. He leaves behind three daughters and two grandchildren.Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Valley Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. followed by Graveside Service at Shawsville Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.