Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Cleo Whitlow
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Roger Cleo Whitlow

August 7, 1941 - January 7, 2022

Roger Cleo Whitlow, age 80 of Ferrum, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. He leaves behind a loving wife, Irla; son, Robert and wife, Cindy; granddaughter, Amber (Maxx); special nieces and nephews, Sharon and family, Carolyn and family, Carlton and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Due to COVID, all services will be private. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.