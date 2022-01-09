Roger Cleo Whitlow
August 7, 1941 - January 7, 2022
Roger Cleo Whitlow, age 80 of Ferrum, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. He leaves behind a loving wife, Irla; son, Robert and wife, Cindy; granddaughter, Amber (Maxx); special nieces and nephews, Sharon and family, Carolyn and family, Carlton and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Due to COVID, all services will be private. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.