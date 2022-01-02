Ronald Wayne Britt
March 20, 1937 - December 22, 2021
Ronald Wayne Britt, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Richfield Health Center – Roanoke on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born March 20, 1937, in Roanoke to Harry Lewis Britt and Sophrona Texas Rorer Britt, and was the younger brother of Lewis Edward Britt, all who preceded him in death.
Ron attended Roanoke City Public Schools, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1955 where he was active in the marching band. After graduation, he served in the Naval Reserve and then began working as an electrical draftsman for Sowers, Rodes & Whitescarver, eventually heading the Electrical Design Department. He retired from SFCS as Electrical Consultant in March 2008. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Anne Weaver, and they were married for almost 64 years. Sandra preceded him in death just 10 months ago.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Robyn and son-in-law, Jim Repass; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Donna Hopkins Britt; three grandchildren, Carling Repass and fiancé, Connor Ervin, Noah Britt and Lauren Britt.
The family would like to thank Agape Home Health Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for all the support they gave Ron and his family.
A private graveside service will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ron with contributions to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540 (godspitcrew.org
) or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.