Ronald was my husband´s best friend back in the `50´s. He and Sandra were very much a part of our lives. We were there for each other´s wedding. Sandra lent me her veil for mine for something borrowed. My husband, David, passed away March 5, 2004. The last time we saw Ronald and Sandra was at a class reunion around 30 years ago. Fond memories of beach trips, bowling, movies and watching Gunsmoke. Now they are together again and, hopefully, have found David waiting to welcome them into Heaven. God bless the family and know that good people find peace.

Alice Mann Mason Friend January 2, 2022