Ronald Wayne Britt
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Ronald Wayne Britt

March 20, 1937 - December 22, 2021

Ronald Wayne Britt, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Richfield Health Center – Roanoke on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born March 20, 1937, in Roanoke to Harry Lewis Britt and Sophrona Texas Rorer Britt, and was the younger brother of Lewis Edward Britt, all who preceded him in death.

Ron attended Roanoke City Public Schools, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1955 where he was active in the marching band. After graduation, he served in the Naval Reserve and then began working as an electrical draftsman for Sowers, Rodes & Whitescarver, eventually heading the Electrical Design Department. He retired from SFCS as Electrical Consultant in March 2008. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Anne Weaver, and they were married for almost 64 years. Sandra preceded him in death just 10 months ago.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Robyn and son-in-law, Jim Repass; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Donna Hopkins Britt; three grandchildren, Carling Repass and fiancé, Connor Ervin, Noah Britt and Lauren Britt.

The family would like to thank Agape Home Health Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for all the support they gave Ron and his family.

A private graveside service will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ron with contributions to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540 (godspitcrew.org) or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family, I grew up in same neighborhood as your dad,went to all the same schools. I had the good fortune to sit with him at our last Jefferson reunion, he show me pictures of your mom and all the family. so proud was he. Ronald never changed, always kind and dear. So sorry for your loss of a great fellow.God bless.
MARCELLA MURRAY
January 3, 2022
Ronald was my husband´s best friend back in the `50´s. He and Sandra were very much a part of our lives. We were there for each other´s wedding. Sandra lent me her veil for mine for something borrowed. My husband, David, passed away March 5, 2004. The last time we saw Ronald and Sandra was at a class reunion around 30 years ago. Fond memories of beach trips, bowling, movies and watching Gunsmoke. Now they are together again and, hopefully, have found David waiting to welcome them into Heaven. God bless the family and know that good people find peace.
Alice Mann Mason
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry to hear about the passing of Ron. I worked with Ron at Sowers, Rhodes & Whitescarver back in 1971 thru 1975. He was such a very kind man and it was a pleasure to know him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Emily Mills
Work
January 2, 2022
Condolences to the family. I remember Ron well=went fishing with him years ago several times to the OBX, and called on him professionally for years at Sowers, then SFCS. Ron was a good man.
Ed Reynolds
Work
January 2, 2022
