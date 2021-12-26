Ronald Padget Bryant, age 82 of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a long illness. He was also known as Ron, Ronnie, RP, and Bud. He was predeceased in death by his parents, William J. Bryant and Effie S. Bryant, brother, William J. Bryant Jr. and Faye Cox, sister-in-law.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Frances Bryant; his son, Philip D. Bryant of Rocklin, California; his sister, Shelia Skeen of Roanoke, and his two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Nelson and Brenda Bryant, both of Roanoke.
He grew up on Fleming Avenue idolizing Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees as a kid and was a member of the William Fleming High School Class of 1958 and Honor Graduates of both Virginia Western Community College and Roanoke College. A few years after high school, he served his country as a member of the Coast Guard Reserves. He worked for the Salem District Office for VDOT for over 42 years where he loved working in the materials lab and he was also an enrolled agent of the Internal Revenue Service where he prepared tax returns for A-1 Accounting & Tax Services and had his own clientele as well.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking on trails at the Peaks of Otter and on the Appalachian Trail, as he was a member of the Appalachian Trail Club for over 35 years, listening to music and to National Public Radio, playing golf, camping, reading historical novels, watching UVA Football and UVA Basketball, and watching Turner Classic Movies. He also loved taking family photographs and home movies while going to the beach and taking summer trips with his family and including the English Family as well.
Ron's family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers, Stacy, Melissa, Kelly, Linda, Kathy, Brenda, Jenny of Amedysis, Good Samaritan Hospice, and his nurse, Kelly. Many special and great friends were there for him all throughout his life to the end. There will be a public memorial service held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at the Garden of the Last Supper on Saturday January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to Blue Ridge Public Television instead.
Philly has been a wonderful friend of mine for over 20 years and through our long friendship I have come to know his dad through stories, photos, and a occasional hellos on the phone. He was a wonderful father and an inspiration to all that have known him. I wish I would have been able to meet him in life but through Philly and all his stories and photos he lives on and a piece of his life lives on in me. I send love and prayers for his family friends and everyone who knew him even through another as I have. Mom Mary and my wonderful friend Philly, through this tough time please find peace and comfort in those who offer prayer, those who extend an embrace, those who whisper words of support and those who offer a shoulder to shed as many tears needed to build your spirits back up. Dad Ron may you Rest In Peace and finally free of this worlds pain and sickness. With love and prayers always and forever, Julie.
Julie Allanach-Hemchand
January 15, 2022
January 9, 2022
January 9, 2022
It was a pleasure to know and work with Ronnie!
January 9, 2022
Mary, we are truly sorry for your loss. Please know our prayers are with you.
Bill and Shirley Anderson
Forest,VA.
William Anderson
December 29, 2021
As a caregiver for Ron I really got to know him and Mary and thought highly of both of them. Ron was such a sweet and gentle man and always enjoyed talking about his many hiking trips thru the Appalachian mountains . Ron enjoyed his friends and hiking and loved his family to the fullest. Even in Ron's final days he would enjoyed life by talking of old times such as his ole military days or his adventures as youngster. Ron lived life to the fullest even at the worse of times such as fighting his illness and still getting up and dancing with his walker or laughing at the show Young Shelton. Ron you will be truly be missed and I will think of you often. May you rest in peace and now be able to hike the mountains with no walkers or pain.
Linda Shiflett
December 28, 2021
I was sad to hear of Ron's passing. I worked with him for many years at A-1 Tax Service. He was so smart and could answer any tax question. His unique sense of humor was always fun. Prayers for you and your family.