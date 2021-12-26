Ronald Padgett Bryant



November 11, 1939 - December 21, 2021



Ronald Padget Bryant, age 82 of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a long illness. He was also known as Ron, Ronnie, RP, and Bud. He was predeceased in death by his parents, William J. Bryant and Effie S. Bryant, brother, William J. Bryant Jr. and Faye Cox, sister-in-law.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Frances Bryant; his son, Philip D. Bryant of Rocklin, California; his sister, Shelia Skeen of Roanoke, and his two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Nelson and Brenda Bryant, both of Roanoke.



He grew up on Fleming Avenue idolizing Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees as a kid and was a member of the William Fleming High School Class of 1958 and Honor Graduates of both Virginia Western Community College and Roanoke College. A few years after high school, he served his country as a member of the Coast Guard Reserves. He worked for the Salem District Office for VDOT for over 42 years where he loved working in the materials lab and he was also an enrolled agent of the Internal Revenue Service where he prepared tax returns for A-1 Accounting & Tax Services and had his own clientele as well.



In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking on trails at the Peaks of Otter and on the Appalachian Trail, as he was a member of the Appalachian Trail Club for over 35 years, listening to music and to National Public Radio, playing golf, camping, reading historical novels, watching UVA Football and UVA Basketball, and watching Turner Classic Movies. He also loved taking family photographs and home movies while going to the beach and taking summer trips with his family and including the English Family as well.



Ron's family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers, Stacy, Melissa, Kelly, Linda, Kathy, Brenda, Jenny of Amedysis, Good Samaritan Hospice, and his nurse, Kelly. Many special and great friends were there for him all throughout his life to the end. There will be a public memorial service held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at the Garden of the Last Supper on Saturday January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to Blue Ridge Public Television instead.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.