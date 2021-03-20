Menu
Ronald Eugene Ron Gaysunas
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Ronald Eugene Gaysunas

January 11, 2021

Ronald Eugene Gaysunas, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021. He was 88 years old.

A native of Newton, Massachusetts, he graduated from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Ronald moved to Blacksburg in 1977, where he worked in the lighting industry until retiring in 1989.

He is survived by his four children, his ex-wife, and his brother, Clifford of Hanover Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his sisters, Carole and Elaine.

A private graveside service was held and he was laid to rest at the Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley in Blacksburg.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2021.
