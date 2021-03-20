Ronald Eugene Gaysunas



January 11, 2021



Ronald Eugene Gaysunas, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021. He was 88 years old.



A native of Newton, Massachusetts, he graduated from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Ronald moved to Blacksburg in 1977, where he worked in the lighting industry until retiring in 1989.



He is survived by his four children, his ex-wife, and his brother, Clifford of Hanover Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his sisters, Carole and Elaine.



A private graveside service was held and he was laid to rest at the Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley in Blacksburg.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2021.