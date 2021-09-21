Ronald Franklin "Big Ronnie" Huffman Sr.



April 29, 1953 - September 16, 2021



Ronald F. "Big Ronnie" Huffman Sr. 68, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Benjamin and Claudine Arthur Huffman; brother-in-law, Ray Fisher; grandson, Cameron Huffman; and best friend, Harry "Junebug" Perdue.



Ronnie's hobbies included painting, playing guitar, and collecting cars. He was a devoted and loving grandfather.



Surviving are his wife, Katherine Huffman; daughter, Tavia (George) Ashe; son, Ronnie "Little Ronnie" (Tracy) Huffman; stepchildren, Randall (Lindsey) Jenkins, Angel (David) Fleming, Stephanie (Richard) Guercin, Brittany (Jonathan) Holland; thirteen grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Fisher, and Shirley (Ronnie) Overstreet; brother, David "Davie" (Pam) Huffman; several nephews and other family members and friends too numerous to mention; as well as his furry friend, Mango.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help with the funeral expenses.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.