Ronald Lee LesterOctober 8, 1944 - March 21, 2022Ronald Lee Lester, of Salem, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 77. Ronnie was born on October 8, 1944, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lorraine Lester; and his brother, Bobby Lester.Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Camper Lester; daughters, Shannon (Scott) Maxey and Tonya (Eric) Woolwine; grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, Brooklyn, and Seth; and his brother, Roy Charles (Nancy) Lester. A special thank you to Venessa with Carilion Hospice for her love, care, and friendship. Services to be held privately.