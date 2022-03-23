Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Lee Lester
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Ronald Lee Lester

October 8, 1944 - March 21, 2022

Ronald Lee Lester, of Salem, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 77. Ronnie was born on October 8, 1944, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lorraine Lester; and his brother, Bobby Lester.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Camper Lester; daughters, Shannon (Scott) Maxey and Tonya (Eric) Woolwine; grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, Brooklyn, and Seth; and his brother, Roy Charles (Nancy) Lester. A special thank you to Venessa with Carilion Hospice for her love, care, and friendship. Services to be held privately.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Valley Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.