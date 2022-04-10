Menu
Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Lynch
Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Lynch

Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Lynch, 83, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Dawson and husband, Les, Deena Ruiz and husband, Joe; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his ex-wife and friend, Marie Lynch.The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for their fast response and excellent care.

Ronnie did not want a memorial service, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
