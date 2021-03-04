Menu
Ronald Lair Nicely
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Ronald Lair Nicely

February 24, 2021

Ronald Lair Nicely, 78, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after an extended illness, surrounded by his family who were blessed to spend his last few days by his side.

He was born in Covington, Virginia in April of 1942, to Russell and Bernice Nicely. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, Robert, and favorite aunt and uncles, Hazel and John Tucker, and Walter Lair.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Teresa, and Randy and Sherry; and grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin, Justin, Julie, Emily, and Jenna. Numerous other family and friends were also cherished parts of his life. All who knew Ron were enriched by his genuinely caring personality, sense of humor, and love for God.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Ron's life and our future reunion in Heaven will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Green Ridge Baptist Church, Roanoke. A brief period of visitation with the family will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Face masks and physical distancing will be required. The service may also be viewed online.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in Ron's honor to the Troutville Fire and Rescue Squad or to the Green Ridge Baptist Benevolent Fund. Online expressions of support are welcome and appreciated by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Green Ridge Baptist Church
VA
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Green Ridge Baptist Church
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heaven is rejoicing!. Ron was a strong witness of the saving grace of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will miss his smile, caring demeanor, willingness to help anyone and leading the music in our BASIC Connect Group. We are thankful for Ron and Barbara, our brother and sister in Christ.
Larry and Ida Jane Conner
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your entire family. I know you are all so close, and Barbara, I am thinking of you especially right now. I have been blessed by your posts of your Dad´s journey and how many times he thought of others, Barbara and Justin, etc. Those are real blessings. I continue to pray for your comfort in the days ahead.
Fay McDaniel
March 4, 2021
Randy, I am sorry to hear that you have lost your Dad. Sympathy and prayers for your family. I am Connie Stanley´s sister in case you don´t recognize my name.
Anne Hamlin
March 4, 2021
Barbara - and Ron´s other Family and Loved Ones - My Heartfelt sympathy, love, and prayers for your loss as you journey through your grief. I am out of town through mid March. Please know I am thinking of you.
Jan Bradford
March 4, 2021
