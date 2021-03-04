Ronald Lair Nicely
February 24, 2021
Ronald Lair Nicely, 78, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after an extended illness, surrounded by his family who were blessed to spend his last few days by his side.
He was born in Covington, Virginia in April of 1942, to Russell and Bernice Nicely. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, Robert, and favorite aunt and uncles, Hazel and John Tucker, and Walter Lair.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Teresa, and Randy and Sherry; and grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin, Justin, Julie, Emily, and Jenna. Numerous other family and friends were also cherished parts of his life. All who knew Ron were enriched by his genuinely caring personality, sense of humor, and love for God.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Ron's life and our future reunion in Heaven will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Green Ridge Baptist Church, Roanoke. A brief period of visitation with the family will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Face masks and physical distancing will be required. The service may also be viewed online.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in Ron's honor to the Troutville Fire and Rescue Squad or to the Green Ridge Baptist Benevolent Fund. Online expressions of support are welcome and appreciated by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.