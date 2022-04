Ronald Lee Snellings Sr.



November 21, 1948 - December 29, 2021



Ronald Lee Snellings Sr., 73, of Vinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Simpson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Jordantown Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Road Chapel.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.