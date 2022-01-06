Ronald Edward Spangler
April 21, 1948 - December 31, 2021
Ronald E. Spangler, lovingly known as "Cutie Pie," of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Ron was a graduate of Jefferson High School where he wrestled and played football. He also received a bachelor's degree in business from Roanoke College, and a master's degree in Labor Relations from the University of Lynchburg. Ron also served in the United States Army.
After receiving his master's degree, Ron worked at Coke in the 70s and 80s working his way up to Human Resource Manager. Then finding his way to Lawrence Companies where he held various positions including President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board.
A loyal and dedicated father and family man, he was also a competitive, hardworking businessman. Ron had different character traits that he exhibited for his family versus his work life. But in all circumstances, you could rely on Ron to be a quiet man that thought before he spoke. And when he spoke, it was best to listen as he had taken the time to give you a thoughtful, honest answer or advice or even critique. Ron had many interests over his life. His education did not stop with his master's. He was continuously learning his entire life. He was also an avid stock trader, loved fishing, tennis, and chess, and developed an appreciation for gardening over the course of his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Monica Blankenship Spangler; his parents, Lewis and Clara Spangler; father-in-law, James Blankenship; and mother-in-law, Virginia Blankenship.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted family fondly referred to as "The Mafia," his loving wife, Deborah Spangler; his children, Nichole Griffin, Heather (Rob) Cantu, Eric (Pam) Lockhart, and Scott (Jennifer) Lockhart; his brother, Jerry (Donna) Spangler; grandchildren, Lexi (Josh) Griffin, Monica Griffin, Tre (Bailey) Cantu, Reice Lockhart, Austin Lockhart, Savannah Lockhart, Skylar Callahan, Gillian Lockhart, and Ainsleigh Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Owen Cantu, Audrey Cantu, Dawson Kingery, and Callum Kingery; special nephew, Cameron Spangler; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other "adopted" family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Oakey's Funeral Home - North Chapel, 6732 Peters Creek Road in Roanoke, Virginia. Funeral Services will also be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to practice safety and follow COVID guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Red Cross or to the church of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.