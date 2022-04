Ronald Lee TaylorRonald Lee Taylor, 60, of Boones Mill, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Second Mt. Airey Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may come by for viewing at Serenity on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.