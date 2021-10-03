Ronald W. WelchRonald "Bip" Welch, 69, went to join the angels on the early morning of September 27, 2021. He was born to George and Elizabeth Welch on January 8, 1952. He received his education in Salem, Va. Bip accepted Christ at an early age.He worked as a brick mason and carpenter for his brother for many years before going to work at Lanford Brothers, where he retired.In addition to his parents, Bip was predeceased by eight siblings, and a daughter, Sonya. He leaves to cherish his memory Jean Welch, his wife of forty one years; two sisters, Margaret Vineyard(George),Salem, Deborah Welch, Roanoke; two brothers, Connie Welch(Jo),Roanoke, Steven Welch, Texas; two stepdaughters, Katina Barber, Carol Brown; five grandchildren; a very special granddaughter, Morgan Barber; sister and brother-in-laws, Gladys Welch, Marie Merchant(Lloyd), Nancy Smothers, Brenda Braxton,. Doris Brown, Cynthia Oglesby(AI), Peggy Brow Morgan Brown Jr (Daisy),Tyrone Brown (Jackie),Curtis Brown, Victor Brown (Robbin), Michael Brown, Kenneth Brown, Lisa Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins and friends.In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no service at this time.