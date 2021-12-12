Ronda Jo Reeves
December 21, 1949 - December 7, 2021
Ronda Jo Reeves, 71, of Salem, was called home by her Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her family was the light of her life. She lived selflessly, dedicating herself to her seven children, twenty-two grandchildren, and even opening her home to foster children and childcare for others. Ronda was a child at heart, the first to start a water-fight and dance party with her kids and grandkids. She was also a loving disciple of Jesus Christ and shared that love of prayer, scripture study, and service to others with her family. Ronda and Jim devoted their lives to each other, and to be with family.
After a lifetime of centering their lives around being present for all their kids' countless sports and activities, they spent their retirement traveling the country to spend time with their children, grandchildren, and Ronda's beloved mother Betty Sue and sister Debbie. Ronda/Mom/Grandma/Nana/House will be deeply missed, but her family takes comfort in knowing that they will be reunited on the other side of this earthly veil and that she is already in the loving arms of her dad and her Heavenly Father.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Robert Daugherty, and her birth father, Ronald Bowen.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Jim Reeves; children, Jill Farar (Bill), Bradley Reeves (Janis), Ryan Reeves (Brooke), Megan Barry (Jay), Logan Reeves (Kim), Jordan Reeves, and Trevan Reeves (Karalee); grandchildren, Collin (Sutton), Cassidy Carlin (Josh), Spencer and Allison Farar, Nicholas, Owen, Marin, and Isaac Reeves, Macey, Brighton, and Faith Reeves, Gabby, Mia, Olivia, Ayla, and Reeves Johnson, Lea Barry, Reagan, and Avery Reeves, as well as Karina, Annalee, and Beckham Reeves; mother Betty Sue Daugherty; sister, Deborah Eades (Mike); as well as numerous other family members and dear friends.
Ronda's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6311 Wayburn Dr. Salem, VA 24153. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Bishop Jim Gerkin will be officiating.
Online condolences be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.