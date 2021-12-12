JIm and family Phyllis & I send you our prayers, condolences and Sympathy to all of you in the passing of Rhonda. Jim miss seeing you after working for you so many years at the Kroger Office. We visited you at your home up from the pond in Salem. Do you still live there. We visited your LDS church I think for Jill. Take care and God Bless all your family. Bill & Phyllis Eldreth

Bill & Phyllis Eldreth Family December 20, 2021