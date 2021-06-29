Menu
Rosaline "Rosa" Rowe
FUNERAL HOME
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell)
Bluefield, WV
Rosaline "Rosa" Rowe

October 25, 1925 - June 26, 2021

Rosaline "Rosa" Rowe of Charleston, W.Va., passed on to the Lord peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, while in the hospice care unit at Charleston Area Medical Center-Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1925, in Pocahontas, Va., to the late Angelo Santolla and Martha Lewis Farley Santolla Williams. She was proud to be 95 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge E. "Eudy" Rowe Sr. in 2002. All of her siblings preceded her in death, six Santolla brothers, Joe, Gus, Billy, Gabe, Tony, and Ralph and five sisters, Lyda Nowlin, Marie Dennis, Antoinette Schweitzer, Martha DeHart, and Elizabeth Johnson.

Rosa was a graduate of Pearisburg High School. She worked at a soda fountain in the town drug store where she met her husband. They married in 1945, enjoyed 57 years together, and were blessed with three children. Rosa was a Past Worthy Matron of the Peterstown Chapter O. E. S. #118. She was the star point for Ruth at the state convention and also the W.Va. representative to Arizona. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Charleston, W.Va., First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, Va., Missionary Baptist Church of Peterstown, W.Va., First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, Va., and Christ Episcopal Church of Pearisburg, Va.

Rosa is survived by her son, Eldridge E. Rowe Jr. and his wife, Jean, of King George, Va.; son, Larry L. Rowe and his wife, Julia Beury, of Malden, W.Va.; and daughter, Rosa Lynne Rowe of Lisle, Ill. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Heather Joyce and husband, David, of Montgomery Village, Md., Jason Stewart of Reno, Nev., Nicholas Stewart of Joliet, Ill., and Christian and Harriet Rowe of Malden.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell, W.Va., at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Don McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Peterstown Cemetery, where friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Rosa requested memorials be given to Christ Episcopal Church, 529 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg, VA 24134.

Online condolences will be accepted at www.cravens-shires.com. Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell is serving the Rowe family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Calling hours
1:00p.m.
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell), Bluefield, WV
Jun
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell), Bluefield, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Prince William East (PWE) Auxiliary is grieving with you. A beautiful person has earned her wings for a special flight to heaven. To Jean and her husband we are so grateful for supporting the Gideons and Auxiliary and signing this guest book is a small way we are expressing our condolences and praying for the family.
Annette Thomas
July 10, 2021
I only meet her a few times when I was young. She was so sweet to me. I remember those good cookies I would always eat. So sorry for your loss.
Maria jennelle
Family
July 8, 2021
We are sure that our dear Rosa is walking with Jesus today. Our condolences to her family. She was such a bright light. We were church friends and a walking buddy--for a number of years.
Virgil and Elaine Cook
Friend
June 30, 2021
I’m thinking and praying for y’all. Rosie was such a sweet lady. Love, Billie Jean
Billie Rhyne
Family
June 29, 2021
Allan and I always loved our visits with Aunt Rosie. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Gail Jennelle
Family
June 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Rosie was such a beautiful and poised lady.
Don and Mary Ellen Britts
Mary Britts
Friend
June 28, 2021
Blacksburg Baptist has missed your mother's beautiful smile that she graced our church with. What an awesome life our good and faithful servant lived.
Phyllis Rettig
Friend
June 28, 2021
Eldredge, Larry and Lynne, sorry to hear about your mom. The Santolla circle is once again complete. I feel sure that there is a great reunion we will join one day.
Toni Dennis
Family
June 28, 2021
