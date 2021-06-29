Rosaline "Rosa" Rowe
October 25, 1925 - June 26, 2021
Rosaline "Rosa" Rowe of Charleston, W.Va., passed on to the Lord peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, while in the hospice care unit at Charleston Area Medical Center-Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1925, in Pocahontas, Va., to the late Angelo Santolla and Martha Lewis Farley Santolla Williams. She was proud to be 95 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge E. "Eudy" Rowe Sr. in 2002. All of her siblings preceded her in death, six Santolla brothers, Joe, Gus, Billy, Gabe, Tony, and Ralph and five sisters, Lyda Nowlin, Marie Dennis, Antoinette Schweitzer, Martha DeHart, and Elizabeth Johnson.
Rosa was a graduate of Pearisburg High School. She worked at a soda fountain in the town drug store where she met her husband. They married in 1945, enjoyed 57 years together, and were blessed with three children. Rosa was a Past Worthy Matron of the Peterstown Chapter O. E. S. #118. She was the star point for Ruth at the state convention and also the W.Va. representative to Arizona. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Charleston, W.Va., First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, Va., Missionary Baptist Church of Peterstown, W.Va., First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, Va., and Christ Episcopal Church of Pearisburg, Va.
Rosa is survived by her son, Eldridge E. Rowe Jr. and his wife, Jean, of King George, Va.; son, Larry L. Rowe and his wife, Julia Beury, of Malden, W.Va.; and daughter, Rosa Lynne Rowe of Lisle, Ill. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Heather Joyce and husband, David, of Montgomery Village, Md., Jason Stewart of Reno, Nev., Nicholas Stewart of Joliet, Ill., and Christian and Harriet Rowe of Malden.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell, W.Va., at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Don McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Peterstown Cemetery, where friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Rosa requested memorials be given to Christ Episcopal Church, 529 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg, VA 24134.
. Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell is serving the Rowe family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.