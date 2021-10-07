Rosanna Painter Myers, 70, of Troutville passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Second Presbyterian Church 214 Mountain Ave. SW Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.
I am so saddened to read of Rosanna´s death. She was the parent of one of my students at Burlington Elementary and such a lovely, caring and incredible woman. My love and thoughts go out to her family. My deepest sympathy to all of her family.
Betty Mccorkindale
October 4, 2021
I am the daughter of Ernest and Kathryn Spradlin that lived up on the hill from you. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to you and the family for the loss of wife, mother, grandmother, friend or any one else. They use to speak fondly of Rosanna and Bobby when they lived up on the hill. Thank you for being a good neighbor to them.
Becky (Spradlin)Hupp
October 4, 2021
She will be greatly missed. May she now find peace.