Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosanna Painter Myers
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Rosanna Painter Myers

August 6, 1951 - October 1, 2021

Rosanna Painter Myers, 70, of Troutville passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Second Presbyterian Church 214 Mountain Ave. SW Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
214 Mountain Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to Bobby and the children.
David Snider
Friend
October 7, 2021
Dennis L. Martire
October 5, 2021
I am so saddened to read of Rosanna´s death. She was the parent of one of my students at Burlington Elementary and such a lovely, caring and incredible woman. My love and thoughts go out to her family. My deepest sympathy to all of her family.
Betty Mccorkindale
October 4, 2021
I am the daughter of Ernest and Kathryn Spradlin that lived up on the hill from you. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to you and the family for the loss of wife, mother, grandmother, friend or any one else. They use to speak fondly of Rosanna and Bobby when they lived up on the hill. Thank you for being a good neighbor to them.
Becky (Spradlin)Hupp
October 4, 2021
She will be greatly missed. May she now find peace.
Jim and Sharon Rahochik
Friend
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results