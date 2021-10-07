I am the daughter of Ernest and Kathryn Spradlin that lived up on the hill from you. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to you and the family for the loss of wife, mother, grandmother, friend or any one else. They use to speak fondly of Rosanna and Bobby when they lived up on the hill. Thank you for being a good neighbor to them.

Becky (Spradlin)Hupp October 4, 2021