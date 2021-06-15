Roscoe Marvin Duncan
August 11, 1928 - June 10, 2021
Roscoe Marvin Duncan, 92, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was a member of Laurel Hill Church of Christ and retired from Inland Motors with 48 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Tennis Mae Wade Duncan; his wife, Lena Christalene Duncan; granddaughter, Candy; brother, Arthur Duncan; and sister, Icy Woods.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Tina Duncan, Allen Duncan, and Larry and Tina Duncan, all of Radford; grandchildren, Cory and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany and Gunner; great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Isaac, Nathan, and Aubrey; sister, Sylvia McDaniel; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Rudy Shelburne officiating. Interment will follow in Big Sand Cemetery in Floyd.
The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
