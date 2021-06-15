Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roscoe Marvin Duncan
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Roscoe Marvin Duncan

August 11, 1928 - June 10, 2021

Roscoe Marvin Duncan, 92, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was a member of Laurel Hill Church of Christ and retired from Inland Motors with 48 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Tennis Mae Wade Duncan; his wife, Lena Christalene Duncan; granddaughter, Candy; brother, Arthur Duncan; and sister, Icy Woods.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Tina Duncan, Allen Duncan, and Larry and Tina Duncan, all of Radford; grandchildren, Cory and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany and Gunner; great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Isaac, Nathan, and Aubrey; sister, Sylvia McDaniel; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Rudy Shelburne officiating. Interment will follow in Big Sand Cemetery in Floyd.

The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Jun
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
So very sorry, I just heard about Roscoe. I thought he was such a good man. I enjoyed working and knowing him all those years.
Larry Richardson
Coworker
June 17, 2021
Praying for this great loss. So sorry.
David Marshall
Other
June 16, 2021
So sorry I can't be there for the service. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God Bless.
Hattie Trail
Family
June 16, 2021
My earliest memories of Roscoe were him attending Laurel Hill Church of Christ with his family, and I also remember him cutting my daddy & brother's hair. Sorry for your loss.
Brenda Shelburne McCauley
June 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about Roscoe. First met Roscoe when I started at Kollmorgen. Prayers and sympathy to your whole family.
Lee Snider
Work
June 15, 2021
He was a good man, treated me like family. Prayers to all ❤
James Wheeler
Friend
June 15, 2021
Roscoe was not only a friend but also a coworker at Kollmorgen, Inland Motor. We worked at Inland Motor for nearly twenty five years solving many problems and inspecting many motor parts. Roscoe was a fine person and will be missed. May God bless all his family menbers, our condolences to the duncan family.
Fred Clark, Q A Engineering
Coworker
June 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Roscoe. He was a sweet man and a hard worker. Our condolences to the Duncan family.
Rick and Jackie Haynes
Work
June 15, 2021
So sorry for y´all´s loss your dad was a fine man
Carlos Thompson
Family
June 15, 2021
Allen and family,
So sorry for your loss. Hoping wonderful memories will ease the pain. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Ken and Lil Moore
Lillian Moore
Friend
June 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Thoughts and prayers,
Freddie and Kathy Bishop
The Baldwin Family
The Bishop Family
Kathy Bishop
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results