Rose Marie Murray Blalock
Rose Marie Murray Blalock

May 29, 2021

Rose Marie Murray Blalock of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Blalock Jr., and two grandsons, Jesse Shane Martin and Jason Worth Lyle.

Rose Marie was a loving mother and grandmother and she is survived by her daughters, Amy Lyle (David) and Anne Dudley (David); her five grandchildren, Amanda, Holly (Josef), Tanner, Timothy, and Ethan; and her great-grandson, Owen.

The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff of Carilion Clinic Hospice and Woodland Hills.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice, 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amy, Cusie and family, Please accept my sympathy and condolences at this time. Even though we haven´t kept in touch consistently over the years, I´m thinking of you and keeping you in my prayers as you grieve. I will always cherish my memories of helping Rose with you when you were so small. Losing our Mother was so hard for me , Maggie and Betti, and I know it will be hard for you, as well. I trust you will be comforted by many warm and precious memories. With love, Lin
Linda Ferrell
Family
May 31, 2021
