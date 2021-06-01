Amy, Cusie and family, Please accept my sympathy and condolences at this time. Even though we haven´t kept in touch consistently over the years, I´m thinking of you and keeping you in my prayers as you grieve. I will always cherish my memories of helping Rose with you when you were so small. Losing our Mother was so hard for me , Maggie and Betti, and I know it will be hard for you, as well. I trust you will be comforted by many warm and precious memories. With love, Lin

Linda Ferrell Family May 31, 2021