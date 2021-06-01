Rose Marie Murray Blalock
Rose Marie Murray Blalock of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Blalock Jr., and two grandsons, Jesse Shane Martin and Jason Worth Lyle.
Rose Marie was a loving mother and grandmother and she is survived by her daughters, Amy Lyle (David) and Anne Dudley (David); her five grandchildren, Amanda, Holly (Josef), Tanner, Timothy, and Ethan; and her great-grandson, Owen.
The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff of Carilion Clinic Hospice and Woodland Hills.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice, 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 1, 2021.