Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemary Wyant Jordan
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Rosemary Wyant Jordan

February 19, 1935 - March 20, 2021

Rosemary Wyant Jordan passed on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home in Raleigh, N.C., she was 86.

Rosemary was born in Elkhart, Indiana on February 19, 1935. She later moved to Salem, Virginia and attended Andrew Lewis High School where she met her future husband, Fred A. Jordan Jr. She was a registered nurse and active in her church communities where she served as a Sunday School teacher and youth choir director at Hollins Road Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va., as well as choir director at New Hope Presbyterian, Willow Spring, N.C. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, sewing, stamping, cake decorating and designing floral arrangements. She spent her retirement playing music in her home and sharing her love of all things artistic with her four grandchildren. She later moved to Raleigh to be close to her grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Paul and his wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Heather Murphy (Jason), Richard Jordan (Ashtin), David Jordan (Kasey) and Catherine Purvis (Michael); and her six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.

A service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at John M. Oakey Funeral Home in Salem, Va.

Online condolences can be made, as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of the service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.