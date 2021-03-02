Rosemary Wyant Jordan
February 19, 1935 - March 20, 2021
Rosemary Wyant Jordan passed on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home in Raleigh, N.C., she was 86.
Rosemary was born in Elkhart, Indiana on February 19, 1935. She later moved to Salem, Virginia and attended Andrew Lewis High School where she met her future husband, Fred A. Jordan Jr. She was a registered nurse and active in her church communities where she served as a Sunday School teacher and youth choir director at Hollins Road Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va., as well as choir director at New Hope Presbyterian, Willow Spring, N.C. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, sewing, stamping, cake decorating and designing floral arrangements. She spent her retirement playing music in her home and sharing her love of all things artistic with her four grandchildren. She later moved to Raleigh to be close to her grandchildren.
Rosemary is survived by her son, Paul and his wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Heather Murphy (Jason), Richard Jordan (Ashtin), David Jordan (Kasey) and Catherine Purvis (Michael); and her six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
A service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at John M. Oakey Funeral Home in Salem, Va.
Online condolences can be made, as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of the service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.