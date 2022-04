To Bobbie and Arthur,

I pray that you will be held up by Gods grace and mercy.

My Mom was struck with a hard blow and a heavy heart when she receive the news about her close and dear friend.

We plan to be their for you now and later.

Sending our love, prayers and peace to both of you.

With heartfelt sympathy,

Shirley W. Ollie and family

Leslie (Babs) Terry December 11, 2020