Roy Samuel Clark
June 2, 2021
Roy Samuel Clark, 88, of Collierstown, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He is survived by his one true love and spouse of 64 years, Ella Belle Hall Clark; daughter, Cheryl Clark; son, Rodney (Diane) Clark; grandchildren, JW Clark, Deacon Clark and Rowan Clark; brother, Bill Clark; nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Clark and Frank Clark, as well as parents, Oliver and Leona Clark.
Roy was a graduate of Effinger High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, completed both Leadership and Armored Force School before deployment to Germany as a tank leader, and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupation Medal (Germany). Along with a lifetime devoted to working with cattle on the family farm where he was born and raised, Roy spent 41 years with Burlington Industries, Inc./Lees Carpets before retiring in 1995.
Roy was a member of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities including 30 years as the adult Sunday school teacher. He also devoted 38 years as a member of The Gideons International. He was a former lay speaker for the Staunton District of the United Methodist Church and board member of Rockbridge Weekday Religious Education and the Palmer Community Center, among many other community activities.
Roy passed in the home that he and Ella Belle built following their marriage in 1957, not far from the place of his own birth nearly 89 years ago. He dearly loved and faithfully served his local community, befriending and supporting his neighbors both old and new, while also contributing in many meaningful ways to individuals, organizations and initiatives throughout and well beyond his native Rockbridge County. For anyone wishing to honor this spirit of service, the family suggests donations, in lieu of flowers, to Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 31 Pullen Road, Lexington, VA 24450, Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450, The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, or another charity of choice
.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Collierstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 31 Church Drive, Lexington, VA 24450. The family requests that all guests wear masks unless fully vaccinated.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.