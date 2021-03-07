Menu
Roy Sherman Marsico
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Roy Sherman Marsico

November 3, 1930 - March 3, 2021

Roy Sherman Marsico, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

He was born on November 3, 1930 in Roanoke, son of the late John Edward and Peggy Crockett Marsico. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley, and his sister, Ellen Myers.

Roy joined the United States Navy in 1949 and proudly served his country for over 20 years, serving in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the General Maintenance Department of Community Hospital of the Roanoke Valley. Roy loved playing golf and made custom golf clubs.

He is survived by his son, Roy Marsico Jr. (Joy); daughter, Tina Campbell (Bob); grandchildren, Tony Williams (Laurie), Mary Marsico, and Michelle Marsico; four great-grandchildren, Chelsea Williams, Moses Marsico, Matthew Marsico, and Brooklyn Arana.

Sincere thanks to his angels in his time of need from Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Lorri and Allie.

A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Glenn Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Mar
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn of Roy´s passing. I worked on second floor close to the maintenance department. Roy always had a smile and a positive attitude. He will be greatly missed at our reunions. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Barbara Farris
March 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Deborah Kessler
March 8, 2021
Roy was such a sweet man! Shirley loved her Shermie and bragged on him at our quilting sessions at the Hollins Road COB. His labor of love making blankets for animal shelters will long be remembered. Knowing that he´s with Shirley now makes his passing a little less painful. My condolences to the family.
Deborah Stinnett Williamson
March 7, 2021
Tina and Roy and the family I am so sorry to hear of your loss may you find comfort with family and friends may his love uplift you may the memories be shared and cherished for each day is a blessing. My Condolences
Pam Bonds
March 7, 2021
