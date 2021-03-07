Roy Sherman Marsico
November 3, 1930 - March 3, 2021
Roy Sherman Marsico, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
He was born on November 3, 1930 in Roanoke, son of the late John Edward and Peggy Crockett Marsico. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley, and his sister, Ellen Myers.
Roy joined the United States Navy in 1949 and proudly served his country for over 20 years, serving in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the General Maintenance Department of Community Hospital of the Roanoke Valley. Roy loved playing golf and made custom golf clubs.
He is survived by his son, Roy Marsico Jr. (Joy); daughter, Tina Campbell (Bob); grandchildren, Tony Williams (Laurie), Mary Marsico, and Michelle Marsico; four great-grandchildren, Chelsea Williams, Moses Marsico, Matthew Marsico, and Brooklyn Arana.
Sincere thanks to his angels in his time of need from Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Lorri and Allie.
A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Glenn Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.