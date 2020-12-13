Menu
Roy Sherman McCann
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Roy Sherman McCann

June 24, 1931 - December 6, 2020

Roy Sherman McCann, 89, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Born June 24, 1931 in Roanoke, Va., he was a son of the late Charles A. and Helen A. McCann. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda McCann Rucker, and Jennifer J. Hall; wife of 23 years, Ruby McCann; grandson-in-law, Ben Butler; great-grandson, Forrest Dugger.

Mr. McCann was a graduate of Jefferson High School. After high school he served four years in the United States Navy. He retired after 37 years of service with the Norfolk Southern Railroad and following his retirement from the railroad, he founded RSM Enterprises Cleaning Service which he operated for 21 years.

Surviving are his daughters, Sharon Poff and Diana Ratcliffe; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Michele (Kurt) Kipley; stepson, Scott (Sheila) Willie; two stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.