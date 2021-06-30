Menu
Roy Lee Tingler Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Roy Lee Tingler Sr.

Roy Lee Tingler Sr., 74, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Chester A. and Margie Grace Baker Tingler; brother, Jimmy Tingler; sisters, Shirley Richmond and Geneva Hizer.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mae Campbell Tingler; son, Lee Tingler Jr. of Moneta; daughters, Patricia Ann Tingler Smith and fiancée, Robert Altizer, of Franklin County, and Melinda Tingler Clark and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Dustin Tingler, James Flint, Brittany Ashwell, and Matthew Clark; step-grandchildren, Samantha Parker and Hunter Crouch; great-grandchildren, Landyn Tingler, Graysyn Tingler, Masyn Tingler, Camdyn Flint, Bailee Flint, Ariel Clark, Laila Clark, and Avery Ashwell; step grandchildren, Ally Parker, Bree Parker, and Collin Wayne Crouch; and sister, Thelma Tingler Richmond of Buchanan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, with Chaplain Seth McCormick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roland Robinson
Friend
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Roy and I had no idea the Nev passed away, sending Prayers to Mae and the family
Linda
Other
June 30, 2021
Sending prayers for comfort of the family knowing he is in a much better place. We had a lot of good memories and he had the best wife that a man could want. Xoxo
Joyce emerson
June 30, 2021
