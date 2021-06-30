Roy Lee Tingler Sr.
Roy Lee Tingler Sr., 74, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Chester A. and Margie Grace Baker Tingler; brother, Jimmy Tingler; sisters, Shirley Richmond and Geneva Hizer.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mae Campbell Tingler; son, Lee Tingler Jr. of Moneta; daughters, Patricia Ann Tingler Smith and fiancée, Robert Altizer, of Franklin County, and Melinda Tingler Clark and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Dustin Tingler, James Flint, Brittany Ashwell, and Matthew Clark; step-grandchildren, Samantha Parker and Hunter Crouch; great-grandchildren, Landyn Tingler, Graysyn Tingler, Masyn Tingler, Camdyn Flint, Bailee Flint, Ariel Clark, Laila Clark, and Avery Ashwell; step grandchildren, Ally Parker, Bree Parker, and Collin Wayne Crouch; and sister, Thelma Tingler Richmond of Buchanan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, with Chaplain Seth McCormick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.