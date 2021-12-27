Ruby Alice BaileyDecember 23, 2021Ruby Alice Bailey, age 91 of Rocky Mount, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah Hall; first husband, Joseph Greer; second husband, Robert Bailey; sister, Lois Chitwood; infant child, Baby Greer; and great-grandson, Carson Altice. Surviving are her daughters, Lisa Powell (Chris) and Jodey Altice (Kevin); grandchildren, Devin Powell, Joshua Altice (Casey), Justin Altice, and Jonathan Altice; one great-granddaughter on the way, Serena Belle Altice; sister, Eula MaeBelle Honaker; stepson, Keith Bailey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.Ruby was a longtime member of Henry Fork Church of the Brethren. She loved to cook, work wordsearch puzzles, and tend to her garden.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with Pastor Johnny Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.