Ruby P. Hall
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Ruby P. Hall

1932 – 2021

Ruby P. Hall, age 88, of Rocky Mount, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth S. Perdue; and her sister, Claudine P. Meeks.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 69 years, Linford J. Hall; her son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Vickie Hall; her grandchildren, Jody Hall, Shannon Hall (Mandy), and Jessica Holland; six great-grandchildren, Hayden Hall, Ainslee Hall, Amaya Hall, Bryan Hall, Sydney Hall and Lucas Holland.

Ruby, who was a wonderful Christian lady, was a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was a part of many years of service to her church family as well. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel at 12 noon Thursday, June 3, 2021, with Pastor John Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Services and Cremation, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
3
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fred we are so sorry to hear about your Mom. You and your family are in our thoughts. If there is anything we can do, just let us know.
Steve and Becky Alderman
Friend
June 3, 2021
Ruby had a kind, gentle soul. I will be praying for the family. Love to you all, Angie
Angela Hall Dillon
June 3, 2021
So sorry to Hear this. Ruby gave me some very thoughtful helpful advice years ago that I will never forget! Thoughts and Prayers for the Family
Zane Hall
June 2, 2021
