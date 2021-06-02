Ruby P. Hall1932 – 2021Ruby P. Hall, age 88, of Rocky Mount, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth S. Perdue; and her sister, Claudine P. Meeks.Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 69 years, Linford J. Hall; her son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Vickie Hall; her grandchildren, Jody Hall, Shannon Hall (Mandy), and Jessica Holland; six great-grandchildren, Hayden Hall, Ainslee Hall, Amaya Hall, Bryan Hall, Sydney Hall and Lucas Holland.Ruby, who was a wonderful Christian lady, was a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was a part of many years of service to her church family as well. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.A memorial service will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel at 12 noon Thursday, June 3, 2021, with Pastor John Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Services and Cremation, Rocky Mount.