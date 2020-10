JohnsonRuby LeeApril 15, 1944October 20, 2020Ruby Lee Johnson, 76, of Moneta, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.A public viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hurts Gate Cemetery, Moneta, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com