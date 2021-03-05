Ruby Cantrell Meade



December 28, 1933 - March 3, 2021



Ruby Cantrell Meade, 87, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.



She was retired from Montgomery County Schools, where she was a teacher for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth Cantrell and Edna C. Brown; and sisters, Emogene Boggs (Dennis), Wilma Jenkins (Raleigh), and Ann Sturgill (Charles).



Survivors include her children, Charles Jeffrey Meade (Jackie), Clarine Wilson (Michael "Butch"), Billie Mullins, and Stephen Meade (Kelly McCoy); grandchildren, Jeff, David, Crista, Joseph, Jennifer, Stephanie, Doug, Michael, Ian, Hannah and Emily; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Special thanks to Ken Stone and Kayla Mabe for their loving care throughout the years, and to all her friends and staff at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg.



Graveside services will be private and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Literacy Volunteers of the NRV, 195 W. Main St., Christiansburg, VA 24073.



The Meade family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.



MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY



Radford, Virginia



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.