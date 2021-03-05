Menu
Ruby Cantrell Meade
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Ruby Cantrell Meade

December 28, 1933 - March 3, 2021

Ruby Cantrell Meade, 87, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

She was retired from Montgomery County Schools, where she was a teacher for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth Cantrell and Edna C. Brown; and sisters, Emogene Boggs (Dennis), Wilma Jenkins (Raleigh), and Ann Sturgill (Charles).

Survivors include her children, Charles Jeffrey Meade (Jackie), Clarine Wilson (Michael "Butch"), Billie Mullins, and Stephen Meade (Kelly McCoy); grandchildren, Jeff, David, Crista, Joseph, Jennifer, Stephanie, Doug, Michael, Ian, Hannah and Emily; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Ken Stone and Kayla Mabe for their loving care throughout the years, and to all her friends and staff at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg.

Graveside services will be private and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Literacy Volunteers of the NRV, 195 W. Main St., Christiansburg, VA 24073.

The Meade family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
Mrs. Meade taught me at Bethel Elementary. She was an awesome teacher and a great person. Prayers for her family.
Tina Bain- Lytton
Student
March 21, 2021
Linda Jilk
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
Linda Jilk
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
We at Literacy Volunteers of the NRV celebrate the life of Ruby Meade, who lived an inspirational life dedicated to education. We honor Ruby as one of the founding volunteers and leaders of Literacy Volunteers of the NRV, which was established in 1979 by Pearisburg Public Library and was quickly embraced by all the public libraries in the NRV. Pictured here is Ruby as a tutor trainer for LVNRV in the mid 1980's. Thank you so very much to Ruby Meade for making a lasting impact on our community through all her hard work to change lives through education! Her legacy lives on in our continued work and all the individuals who have been able to achieve independence through literacy!
Linda Jilk
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
Manners and grace was taught in my elementary days of school and Mrs Meade was a part of that mentoring and for that I was and still am grateful for her being a part of my younger life. My prayers will be said for each of you at this time. Great memories we all treasure even when older and Mrs Meade made many great memories for us all to continuously have.
Beverly Bishop
Student
March 9, 2021
Mrs. Meade taught my fifth grade class. She also invited me to her home for private writing lessons. Rest In Peace.
Karen Trent
Student
March 5, 2021
I had Mrs. Meade in 5th and 6th grades at Bethel. She truly cared about her students. My grandmother, Irene Hylton, taught with her for many years. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. You all are in my prayers.
Sarah Carper Morris
Student
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss to all of the family to Steven,kelly,hannah,Emily,and Evie
Gather Blackburn
Friend
March 4, 2021
Hate to hear this she was my fourth grade teacher at bethel and my mom and dad were custodians at bethel we lived right in behind the school growing up so me and my younger sister Sonja would help teachers out after school also we use to clean her house some may God be with her family and friends she was a good lady one of my favorite teachers God give u all peace and comfort
Tammi Bentley Collins
Friend
March 4, 2021
Steve, Larry and I extend our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May good memories comfort you in the days ahead.
Wanda Humphrey
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I had her as a teacher and she was so wonderful.
Sharon Bolen
Student
March 3, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
wanda Meade
Family
March 3, 2021
Ruby was and always will be close in my heart. I will always think of her when I have a piece of chocolate. I will miss you at Bingo, my friend. With loving memories , Linda Fasnacht, Commonwealth Senior Living
Linda Fasnacht
Friend
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results