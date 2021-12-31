Menu
Ruby Holley Sumner
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Ruby Holley Sumner

September 5, 1935 - December 29, 2021

Ruby Holley Sumner, 86, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 after a short illness. She was born in Franklin County, Virginia September 5, 1935 to the late Elisha and Lillie Emberson Holley. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 47 years, Carlton C. Sumner Sr., in September of this year and two brothers and their wives, Allen and Audrey Holley, James R. and Ann L. Holley. She is survived by three nieces and one nephew, Carol Bussey, Rebecca Dillon, Joseph Holley and Regina Clark and their families.

Ruby was a registered nurse who received her training in Lynchburg and after graduation lived there while working at Lynchburg General Hospital. After her marriage she moved to Roanoke and worked at Lewis Gale Medical Center until her retirement. She faithfully attended the Primitive Baptist Church until her health prevented her from doing so.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Henry, Virginia officiated by Elder Junior Conner. Burial will immediately follow at the Town Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at noon. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church
Henry, VA
Jan
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church
Henry, VA
Jan
1
Burial
Town Creek Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 2, 2022
