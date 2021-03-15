Menu
Russell Eugene Gwaltney
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Russell Eugene Gwaltney

August 21, 1939 - March 12, 2021

Russell Eugene Gwaltney was born in Roanoke, Va. on August 21, 1939. He was sent to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March, 12, 2021 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wesley Gwaltney, and his mother, Florence Gay Gwaltney Boggess.

He is survived by his by wife, Rita Woodyard Gwaltney, the light and love of his life; son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Katy Gwaltney; daughter and grandson, Renee' Moore and Phoenix Moore; brothers, Charles Thomas Gwaltney and Douglas MacArthur Hawkins.

At the age of 12, Russ became a local Salem hero as he was crowned the National Marbles Champion. As he grew into a young man he had many more accomplishments which included service in the United States Navy. Fresh out of the Navy, he became a policeman in Newport News, Va., and then in 1962 moved back to his hometown of Salem where he proudly served for 34 years as a uniformed officer, detective, and member of the SWAT team. He was also a 1980 graduate of the 120th Session of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. He left Salem PD with the rank of Captain and went on to become Chief in Dublin, Va., before retiring to civilian life.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home Salem Chapel with the Rev. John Furman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Salem Dare Program, 36 E. Calhoun St., Salem, VA 24153.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Salem Chapel
VA
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Salem Chapel
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the departure of a long time friend. Rest In Peace . .
Ralph Lancaster
March 20, 2021
Rita,
We were so sorry to hear about Russ. We know he will be greatly missed by you and your family.
Frank and Norma Francisco
March 17, 2021
Russ gave me my first ticket i deserved it.He was a great man I thought about him alot.Sorry for your lost. O I forget to say that was in salem about 1968.
Lewis mcalwee
March 16, 2021
Rita and family - I am so sorry to hear of Russ passing . Just know he is suffering no more . I always liked Russ and he was a good boss .
Charlotte Pendleton
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Russ's family. Knew him since early 60's and worked with him on Salem PD from 1967 to 1972. A great person and am honored to have been his friend.
C. P. Layman
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Gwaltney's passing. He was very special to my family years ago. He worked on the Sale PD with my father and he used to come to South Salem Elementary School to talk to us about fire and safety. Gwaltney used to tell all these wild stories about me to all the students at South Salem. I have a newspaper clipping in my scrapbook from school on one of his visits. He was an amazing officer and an even greater man. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family. He will be missed by ALL.
Christy Lawson
March 15, 2021
We are very saddened to learn of Russ' passing. I feel like I've know Russ (and Rita!) most all my life. His mother took care of my grandmother after my grandfather passed for a number of years. Russ and his family have always been among the kindest people I know. He will be missed.
Marjorie Taney Gordon
March 15, 2021
