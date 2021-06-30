Menu
Russell Lee Rosenberger
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Russell Lee Rosenberger

December 10, 1941 - June 22, 2021

Russell Lee Rosenberger, 79, of Daleville, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Remaining to treasure the wonderful memories of Russ are his adoring wife of 44 years, Eula Ligon Rosenberger; children, Kelly Rosenberger Patrick (Adam), Stephen Daves (Christina), and Arthur Daves (Heather); and grandchildren, Justin and Megan Daves, and Ethan, Alex, and Laura Daves.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the Evergreen Burial Park Chapel of Light with the Rev. Bob Copenhaver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions to St. Mark's Episcopal Church at stmarksfincastle.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summit Ave., Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim Surface
August 20, 2021
Dear Eula and family... My thoughts and prayers are with y´all..heartfelt love and hugs, Taylor
Taylor Harvey
July 3, 2021
Dear Eula - Our thoughts and prayers are with you and family. We are at our condo in Surf City, NC so will not be able to attend the service. Russell was a good man and I have such fond memories of our good neighbors, the Rosenbergers. Great people to grow up beside!!!
Cary & Jeanne Mangus
July 1, 2021
Eula. sorry to hear of the passing of Russ. You and your family are in my prayers.
Danny Horsley
Work
June 30, 2021
