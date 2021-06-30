Russell Lee Rosenberger
December 10, 1941 - June 22, 2021
Russell Lee Rosenberger, 79, of Daleville, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Remaining to treasure the wonderful memories of Russ are his adoring wife of 44 years, Eula Ligon Rosenberger; children, Kelly Rosenberger Patrick (Adam), Stephen Daves (Christina), and Arthur Daves (Heather); and grandchildren, Justin and Megan Daves, and Ethan, Alex, and Laura Daves.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the Evergreen Burial Park Chapel of Light with the Rev. Bob Copenhaver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions to St. Mark's Episcopal Church at stmarksfincastle.org
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.