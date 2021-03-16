Russell "Pat" Tabor
March 12, 2021
Russell "Pat" Tabor, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, entered into Heaven on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Pat is now reunited with his wife, Barbara Earline Tabor, whom he considered his Angel. Pat was a diesel mechanic by trade but had the ability to fix anything and everything! His sense of humor will be missed by his children who loved and cared for him.
Pat is survived by his children, Patrick "Butch" Tabor (Cathy), Michael Tabor (Rebecca), David Tabor, Lisa Tabor Kelly (Brendan), Pamela Semones Beckner (David), Karon Semones Ferguson (Marlow), and Steven Semones; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his niece and nephew.
A private service will be held by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.