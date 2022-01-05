Menu
Ruth Dixon Absher
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Ruth Dixon Absher

August 16, 1930 - January 2, 2022

Ruth Dixon Absher, age 91, of Wytheville passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Ruth was born in Ashe Co., N,C, in 1930. She moved to Wytheville with her husband, Harold in 1952 and lived in the same house until 2020. She was a long time member of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church.

Ruth was a homemaker and caregiver and a wonderful cook and biscuit maker.

After her daughter Annette died at an early age, she took great care in rearing her two granddaughters, Alissa and Tara and was very proud of their accomplishments.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Hal and Becky Absher and her sister, Betty Caudill. Four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville.

Although Ruth was a flower lover, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wytheville Presbyterian Church Youth Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Absher family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
West End Cemetery
Wytheville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With Belated Sympathy & Condolences Mrs. Absher and Harold both helped the youth of the church for half a century or more. Edward, Joan Marie, and "Tootie".
The Stroupe Family
Other
January 6, 2022
