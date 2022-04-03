Ruth Knell Althouse
October 22, 1932 - March 25, 2022
Ruth Knell Althouse, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed peacefully into God's eternal care on Friday, March 25, 2022.
She was born in Crawford County, Ohio, on October 22, 1932, and was the oldest child of Myron Floyd Knell and Toletha Rebecca Tracht Knell. She married Glenn Franklin Althouse on June 15, 1952. They dated through high school and had a blessed 45-year marriage before Glenn passed away in 1997.
Ruth grew up in rural Crawford County, Ohio, and lived in Columbus, Ohio, for three years when Glenn attended Ohio State University. She subsequently lived in South Charleston, W.Va., for 18 years, New Canaan, Conn., for 13 years, and Lewiston, N.Y., for 10 years. She moved to Roanoke shortly after Glenn died.
Ruth was a beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker who was known for her delicious meals and passion for entertaining. She dearly loved children and derived great pleasure from rocking babies.
Ruth was an active and faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed volunteering in the church office with Stacy, Karen, Sally, and the others. She delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years and volunteered at the American Cancer Society Discovery Consignment Shop. She also was well-known for collecting and delivering the aluminum can pop-tops to the Ronald McDonald House.
Ruth's favorite hobby was playing bridge at both the social and competitive duplicate levels. She achieved the distinction of Bronze Life Master.
Along with her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Knell; a sister, Marlene Poling; her stepmother, Frances Vivian Knell; and her son-in-law, Russell Harkins.
She is survived by three sisters, Jeanette Butler Lauthers (Clancy), Judy Smith (Don), and Lois Smith; a brother: Mike Knell (Marilyn); four children, Denise Harkins, Doug Althouse (Diane), David Althouse (Lori), and Dan Althouse (Linda); eight grandchildren, Beth Harkins (Addison), Brad Harkins, Jennifer Althouse Jurkow (Matt), Emily Althouse McHenry (Matt), Susan Althouse Sullivan (Dan), Ben Althouse (Lauren), Zach Althouse, and Owen Althouse; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2224 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014, or the Worship and Music Committee at Second Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements handled by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.