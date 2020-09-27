Graves



Ruth Evelyn Darres



September 24, 2020



Ruth Evelyn Darres Graves, of Roanoke, a retired registered nurse whose career spanned half a century, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, she was 95.



A native of Ipswich, Massachusetts, who grew up in nearby Danvers, she lived in Norfolk for many years before moving nearly two decades ago to Roanoke, where she was active in the YMCA, as she had been in Norfolk, and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. (In Norfolk, she attended Episcopal Church of the Epiphany and then St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.) After graduating from Beverly (Massachusetts) Hospital School of Nursing, she worked at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. At Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, she had a variety of duties, including cardiac and wound care, during her decades there before retiring. Earlier, she assisted Brooke Moffett M.D. in his general practice in Norfolk. Throughout her long medical service, she was a passionate patient advocate. Her extended family was among the many beneficiaries. Plucky, persistent and petite with a hint of a once strong Yankee accent, she became an accomplished member of a troupe of amateur tap dancers in her late middle age; performances in the Norfolk area included a much-anticipated annual holiday show. At 70, she took cross-country ski lessons in Vermont's challenging terrain. At 85, she was featured in The Roanoke Times for her remarkable fitness and healthful diet. Besides dance, she enjoyed theater and music; one of her favorite memories was acting, with her late husband George W. Graves Jr., in a community production of Arsenic and Old Lace when they lived on Manhattan's Upper West Side in the 1940s.



The daughter of the late Esther and Frederick Darres, she lost her young father and infant brother to tuberculosis. She adored children and was the mother of five, George W. Graves III (Pamela Luecke) of Lexington, Kathy Stockburger (Bruce) of Roanoke, Frederick Graves (Susan Niemann) of Seattle, Joseph Graves (Elizabeth) of Fredericksburg, and Christopher Graves (JoAnn Ward) of Washington, D.C. She leaves eight grandchildren, Michael Stockburger of Memphis, Tenn., (Jill); Katherine Parrish (David) of Williamsburg, Va., Lauren Eells (Austin) of Roanoke, Va., Whitney Martz (Matthew) of Burke, Va., Sophie and Julia Graves, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., Lisa Niemann of Seattle, Wash., and Taylor Breen (Conor) of Fredericksburg, Va.; and 13 great-grandchildren. Ruth's family is grateful to the dedicated caregivers and staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and South Roanoke Nursing Home.



The family will hold a celebration of Ruth's life at a later date. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, Roanoke, Va. Online Condolences may be made to Oakeys South Chapel.

