Ruth Delilah Sayre FrancoJanuary 14, 1937 - December 20, 2021Ruth Delilah Sayre Franco went peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. Born in the small community of Mohegan, West Virginia—Ruth went on to travel extensively; living in Germany, as well as Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri before settling in Salem, Virginia.Ruth was a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt who liked nothing more than spending time with family. She was also a devoted follower of Christ, spending many years serving as a Sunday School Teacher as well as a member of the Baptist Women's Missionary Union.Ruth is survived by her sons, Tim Franco and Steve Franco; daughter-in-law, Ann Lester Franco; grandsons, Garrison and Micah Franco (all of Salem, Va.) and granddaughter, Aimee Franco Condayan and her husband, Chris Condayan; and her great-grandchildren, Strummer Condayan and Polly Condayan (all of Hyattsville, Md.) Ruth leaves behind her brother, Gary Sayre and sister-in-law, Caroline Sayre (of Pauline, S.C.) and brother, John Sayre and sister-in-law, Janice Sayre (of Kernersville, N.C.), in addition to numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Franco; her son, Jeff Franco; her daughter, Debbie Franco; her parents, Charles and Hazel Sayre; her brothers, Charles Lee Sayre and Jim Sayre; and her sister, Carol Sue Sayre Vass.Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Va. with her memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Lotz Chapel, with entombment to follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.